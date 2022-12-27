Letter: FPPC delays in Pedroza case is justice denied

If you’re one of those people who read Representative Mike Thompson’s short response (Dec. 9) to the “open letter” addressed to him in the Register a few days before, you might be tempted to think that the investigation into the dubious activities of Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza will yield fair and timely results, and that we just need to wait for the report. That seems like something worse than wishful thinking.

The agency that is supposed to be carrying out the investigation, the California Fair Political Practices Commission, has serious problems. It is supposed to assure the public that political officials and other influential political players such as lobbyists are not engaging in conflicts of interest or even worse law-breaking. I was curious, so I Googled the agency and immediately found an article from the L.A. Times, published at the end of November. In that article, there are all kinds of statistics that are shocking, and not at all reassuring as to how effectively they would handle the Pedroza case.

Probably the most shocking statistic was that between 2016 and 2021 there were 1,101 investigations launched which have yet to be concluded. Maybe even worse for the reputation of the FPPC is the fact that some of the cases are terrifically aromatic—and not in a good way.

For example, a Silicon Valley assemblyman who was as active in pushing the interests of large tech companies as he was in taking campaign donations from them, saw an FPPC investigation opened regarding his fundraising. After nearly three years, there has still been no resolution. In the meantime, that assemblyman has been elected to two further terms in office! So is the FPPC guilty of foot-dragging? Incompetence? Or just disorganization?

There are other cases nearly as bad, but the general point about the effectiveness of the agency is clear when you consider that, according to a recent statement by FPPC Chairman Richard Miadich, the number of “complex investigations” completed in 2020 was 77. In 2022 the number has fallen to 13.

If you live in Napa and are aware of the unprecedented, alarming nature of Mr. Pedroza’s activities, it is easy to feel that justice might well never be served. If there are over a thousand cases never concluded, what can we expect? The FPPC says the average length of an investigation is 141 days. It has now been well over 250 days since the Pedroza investigation was announced.

Unsavory as it is, it is hard to escape the notion that the FPPC’s real clients are politicians, campaign donors, and lobbyists—not average citizens of California. After all, the public is really a faint blip on their radar screen, people they would never meet face to face, while politicians and lobbyists are people they must deal with on a regular basis at much closer quarters.

Add to this the “revolving door” problem, where many officials cycle out of government oversight jobs into private sector positions from which they can lobby the people they worked with in government. This is exactly the case Supervisor Pedroza is taking advantage of: to manage his defense in the ongoing FPPC investigation he has hired Gary Winuk, who was chief of the FPPC’s Enforcement Division from 2009 to 2015.

Hard to believe Mr. Winuk is not using his prior connections to collar some buddies from the commission to nudge the investigation in a favorable direction. Or to bury it for a good long time. It’s possible he’s on the up-and-up, but as they say, the optics are bad. The “investigation” looks more like an “incestigation.”

With all that in mind, and given the evidence of Mr. Pedroza’s apparent betrayal of public trust that is already public knowledge, is it still possible to be against his recall, as soon as possible? I don’t think so.

David Aten

Napa