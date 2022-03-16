Letter: Freedom of expression

I would like to comment on Christine Plant's letter ("PG&E on parade?", published March 8). She was upset about Americans exercising their right of freedom of expression by flying the American flag.

Evidently, she does not believe that people who do not support her particular point of view should have that right. And the idea of working people — PG&E employees, UPD drivers, Clover Milk truck drivers or potato chip truck drivers — displaying an American flag appalls her.

Christine better applaud the fact that we live in a country which allows personal expression. Many people in this world do not enjoy such freedom.

Wendy Johnson

St. Helena