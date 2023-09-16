The Friends of the Napa Library has scheduled its autumn book sale at the Napa Main Library, 680 Coombs St. The book sale will continue every day through Sept. 24.
There will be something for everyone to explore and enjoy! Thousands of books in all genres will be for sale at bargain prices, as well as DVDs and CDs. The Friends has received a large donation of books by Ansel Adams, several of them signed. Our sale will also feature a lovely selection of coffee table books on photography, arts, and music. As part of our mission to encourage literacy, children and students of all ages can choose three books per day, free of charge.
Our book sales support special library programs, including the Napa County Literacy Center, the Library's Children Services, and projects like the Memory Lab. For exact times each day, please visit our website, folnapa.org.
Thank you for your support!
Barbara Stone
Corresponding Secretary
Friends of the Napa Library