There will be something for everyone to explore and enjoy! Thousands of books in all genres will be for sale at bargain prices, as well as DVDs and CDs. The Friends has received a large donation of books by Ansel Adams, several of them signed. Our sale will also feature a lovely selection of coffee table books on photography, arts, and music. As part of our mission to encourage literacy, children and students of all ages can choose three books per day, free of charge.