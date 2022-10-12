Letter: Friends of the Library Week kicks off

The Friends of the Napa Library will be celebrating National Friends of the Library Week from Oct. 16-22. As a kickoff event, we will be hosting a children's book giveaway this coming Sunday, Oct. 16, from 2-4 pm in the Library Community Meeting Room. Children can choose up to five books for free, and teachers are welcome to take a box of books for classroom use.

The Friends recently concluded a very successful quarterly book sale, with our next sale scheduled for December 10-18. A special thank you to the students at Camille Creek Community School for their help in setting up these sales.

Our book sales are especially important now that the library's activities are reaching pre-COVID levels.

Your donations through membership and book sales support special library programs, including:

The Napa County Literacy Center that assists adults and students to improve reading, writing, and math skills.

Enhancement of the Library's Children's Services by funding performers, presenters and supplies for art, cooking and much more.

Special Projects like the Memory Lab which provides tools for residents to digitize family memories that are on multiple formats, from old photographs to VHS tapes.

Programs as part of a "return to the library" year to welcome back adults and teens after the pandemic limited access to the library and its myriad offerings for nearly two years.

The Friends are also active in the community supporting literacy, sponsoring book giveaways to students and organizations, and partnering with other community organizations like Master Gardeners and Cope Family Center. This December, we will be participating in the 10-year anniversary of the Napa CanDo Give!Guide which enables residents to conveniently support local nonprofits.

How can you support our mission? Consider becoming a Member of the Friends of the Library, frequent our ongoing book sales in the library lobby, patronize our quarterly book sales, donate through the Give!Guide this December, and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Find out more on our website, folnapa.org.

Thank you for your support!

Barbara Stone

Corresponding Secretary

Friends of the Napa Library