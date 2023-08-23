I am a small medical private practice owner in Napa, now approaching the 10-year mark. I have loved caring for the women of Napa and beyond, and my job brings me much personal satisfaction. However, there are many hurdles to overcome when operating a private practice, and I have written about them many times in the past.

Liability issues, malpractice issues, staffing difficulties, high taxes, balancing life and work are just some of the things that have had me questioning whether running a private practice is really worth it.

I love my job, my specialty and my patients. However the one issue that seems that it may push me to make some important decisions on running my practice is my dealings with private insurance companies.

I have always had problems getting paid appropriately from all of the major payors. I have even opted out of a contract with the one company I considered my "worst" company to deal with (even though 30% of my patient population were participants in this one).

But lately, all major private health insurers have decreased the amount they pay me for my work, fight me on every claim, and refuse to change my fee schedule. (I have not had an increase in my fee schedule in 10 years.)

Most recently I have had a six-month, ongoing battle to get paid for a high risk patient I cared for for nine months, delivered her healthy baby by C-Section, and took care of her postpartum needs. Her insurance company has still refused to pay me anything for her care.

They have continued to argue with me, stating that this patient "was not eligible for coverage" at the time I cared for her, when we clearly have eligibility proof in writing and on the phone multiple times. My office has spoken to various people at the insurance company more than 12 times, and at the end of every conversation we are told, "this will be under additional review." Then nothing happens, and we call them again, write them, file appeals — and nothing.

Most recently I received a notice that said "This claim is denied and no further action will be taken." This patient has worked and paid her premiums and has also done her due diligence calling them multiple times, getting nowhere.

I have appealed to the California insurance commission, who said "This is a self-funded plan and not in our jurisdiction." Why are insurance companies allowed to deny payment for care that their participants are clearly getting?

There are no checks and balances and no one to appeal to who can help me. I have gone through all the right steps. There is something very wrong with this system where the insurance companies hold all the power. Non-physicians are deciding what my care is "worth."

Ten years is a long time to fight, and things are only getting worse. No one should be surprised when physicians like me have no more fight left.

Dr. Rebecca Levy-Gantt

Napa