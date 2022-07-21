Letter: Frustration over recent decisions

As I read the letters to the editor recently, I noticed that two letters oppose the debacle of the art in the roundabout and one about the Walt Ranch decision. All three letters are evidence about our frustration with local deciders.

We are a small community and still have poor decisions thrust upon us. We were asked our opinion about putting “art” in the roundabout. It is obvious that people do not want it. Obvious. Then we are shown a huge cactus and told this is it! It is a big green joke thrust upon us.

The well documented remarks about Walt Ranch speaks for itself. It appears that a poor decision made in 2015 must be acted upon because…well because. Many of us are frustrated because it appears the decision makers are in a bubble. They only speak to each other. But the rest of us live here, shop, drive, lounge, walk, ride, raise children etc. We are the “others” in the other bubble. We feel dismissed, denied and less than. But we are thousands of people asking for sanity to prevail in these decisions.

Our temperatures are up in our weather and in our thoughts. Don’t deny us our voice. Rethink your decisions since we all have to live with your choices.

Zoe Stein

Napa