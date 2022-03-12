Letter: Full confidence in Pedroza

I am writing in support of Alfredo Pedroza, a dear friend of mine for several years.

I have known Alfredo in many different forms over the years, all of which he has exhibited high ethical standards and extreme moral aptitude.

We became acquainted through charity work, sharing personal journeys and knowing Alfredo’s heart to serve as he has done for many years in our local community. I am close personally with Alfredo and his family, which uniquely qualifies me to make these assessments about his character.

I watched Alfredo responsibly and successfully run alongside individuals coaching, mentoring, and educating them regardless of obstacles. Alfredo is always putting others above himself. Alfredo must communicate daily on a personal and professional level with members of our community.

I have seen Alfredo juggle multiple responsibilities while always supporting the community and his constituents. This demonstrates a high work ethic and diligence as well as extreme adaptability.

Alfredo is putting in long hours while perfecting his craft which has undoubtedly led to the success he's found today.

Alfredo is trusted, but more importantly, his wife and friends have full confidence in his character.

Benjamin Martinez

Napa