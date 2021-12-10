Letter: Fun with words or culture wars?

I was cutting up a wonderful delicata squash and thinking about all the different types of squash (zucchini, pattypan, acorn, butternut) and wondered where the word "squash" came from.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $4.99 for yo…

It's so much like "squaw," which has recently been under the gun as offensive to Native Americans. So I dug out my trusty "The American Language," Mencken's 1963 treasure trove, and learned that "squash" is likely from the Algonquin word "askutasquash," meaning "that which is eaten raw." Probably not the winter type!

And I went on to read that "squaw" signified any woman. The book says the early colonists used it to mean a wife. So Squaw Valley, would simply mean Women's Valley. Why and when did that become derogatory? It's actually kind of charming, if you consider it attributing the wealth or beauty of the valley to women.

I guess if it's offensive to today's Native Americans, it has to go, but looking at the long list of words that came from native dialects, I hope it's not the beginning of a purge: moose, persimmon, opossum, toboggan, woodchuck, raccoon, skunk, chipmunk, and the list goes on and on!

Lenore Hirsch

Napa