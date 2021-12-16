Letter: Funding water system improvements

I received the survey that's being circulated to St. Helena residents on funding options for improvements to our water system, roads, and sidewalks (but mostly water infrastructure), and I found a few things curious.

The first is that the language used to describe the bond measure in question never uses the word "property tax," until the very end of the survey. I find this a little misleading as I'm not sure everyone knows that paying back this bond measure is only the responsibility of St. Helena city property owners ... not all water users, many of whom are outside city limits.

This leads me to the next curious point. Why are we not considering a more equitable way to pay for these needed improvements among all water users? Why do city property owners have to bear the entire burden?

It was not until the end of the survey that a question was asked if we should look for a more equitable way to fund costs. I say, YES.

I believe there was a suggestion published in the paper to borrow the funds using a revenue bond that would be shared by all water customers inside and outside of the city. I'm not savvy enough about these financing options, so can someone explain why we wouldn't look at that as our first option?

Sue Furdek

St. Helena