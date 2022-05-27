Letter: Gallagher can make Napa a safer, healthier place to live

As a retired nurse who has served on nonprofit boards for the last 42 years, I worked closely as president of Cope Family Center board with Joelle Gallagher. My experience with Joelle was incredibly positive. Not only was she an efficient administrator. but she also mentored and shared responsibilities and knowledge with her leadership staff. She was an active listener and gave positive feedback and acceptance to both staff and board members on a regular basis. I think she embodies an active understanding of a public health model of working with the community from the individual to aggregate level and through preventive to interventional modes of practice. Under her leadership, Cope expanded and grew enormously in its scope and direction to serve kids at risk and support for their families.

As executive director of Cope, Joelle participated in collaborative projects throughout Napa, often offering the organization as a lead agency in funded projects. Her endorsements show her widespread support in Napa and are examples of her reputation as a competent community leader. Her experience with First 5 Napa County and the Planning Commission expanded the ability of her work in the policy arenas both from the individual perspective to the community at large. Her approach is altruistic, and she does not owe any special interest groups her allegiance.

Joelle's experience in Napa is vast and is all encompassing from working with agricultural issues to children and family services. While on the Planning Commission, Joelle quietly observed, asked appropriate questions and responded intelligently to the issues at hand. She was available and receptive to the community's input while she represented her community with dignity and worked to make Napa a healthier and safer place to live.

I thoroughly support Joelle's candidacy for the Board of Supervisors. Please join me in supporting Joelle Gallagher for District 1 Supervisor.

Carole Kelly

Napa