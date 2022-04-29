Letter: Gallagher, Chouteau endorsed by Napa County Democratic Central Committee

Joelle Gallagher, candidate for supervisor District 1, and Anna Chouteau, candidate for supervisor District 3, were endorsed by members of the Napa County Democratic Central Committee at the group’s April meeting. After hearing from candidates and hearing pro and con presentations on Measure L, the Central Committee also made a unanimous endorsement of Measure L. The fire protection sales tax, also called the Napa County Wildfire Prevention and Suppression Measure, will be on the June primary ballot. Authorizing an additional sales tax of 0.25% for 10 years will generate an estimated $10-15 million per year for fire protection, fuel reduction and fire prevention.