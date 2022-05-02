Letter: Gallagher has the experience, values needed to be supervisor

I am writing this letter to express my enthusiastic support of Joelle Gallagher for District 1 supervisor. I grew up in Napa, worked and raised my family here, and have voted in every local election since I was old enough to do so. Napa is special to me, and I am deliberate in my homework when determining the candidates I vote for. I know with my mind, heart and soul that Joelle is the right candidate for supervisor for our district at this time.

I have known Joelle for about 30 years, first through her work as the executive director of Cope Family Center and then as a community leader with First 5 Napa County and the Napa Housing Coalition. As the executive director of Cope, Joelle teamed with business and elected leaders, as well as partners across community sectors including the Health and Human Services department in which she and I collaborated regularly on programs that benefited working families. Her understanding of the issues that Napans care about is as deep as it is broad.

Joelle was also executive director of the Napa County Farm Bureau and is currently a county planning commissioner, demonstrating her breadth of experience in land-use issues. Land-use issues tend to get the spotlight as a key focus area of county supervisors. However, the purview of a supervisor is much more than land use and includes public safety, public health and human services. Joelle’s span of knowledge and experience across equity, social justice, working family issues and land use is unparalleled in my opinion.

Joelle’s leadership and management acumen are well documented through her various roles in the county over the years. More importantly, Joelle is a caring and highly empathetic person who reaches out to others to collaboratively solve problems. Her established relationships within the county and non-profit community will enable her to “hit the ground running,” when elected.

Additionally, she has forged relationships with members of the city council that will go a long way to enhancing the county-city relationship necessary to innovate and solve the problems facing residents. She understands that the role of a supervisor is to ask the important questions and to thoroughly understand the outcomes of her votes on her constituents and the public at large. Critical to our times is that Joelle’s primary interest is in making decisions that are in the best interest of her community and to not be solely influenced by any individual or special interests. I am confident she will take her public role seriously, will lead with transparency and will demonstrate care and pride for all the staff who make the county work.

We need authentic leadership. Joelle says what she means and means what she says, is humble and approachable. She is the leader we need now making the tough decisions on behalf of Napa residents. Join me and vote for Joelle Gallagher for Supervisor District 1 on June 7.

Teresa Zimny

Napa