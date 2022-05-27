Letter: Gallagher has the integrity, values to represent Napa County

As we elect new county supervisors, it is crucial that Napa County families have a strong voice on our board. That’s why I wholeheartedly support Joelle Gallagher for District 1 Supervisor.

As a District 1 resident and voter, I seek a leader who not only has the experience, knowledge, and skills for the job, but who also has the integrity and values to represent our diverse population. County decisions have a profound impact on our quality of life, including our safety, access to public support systems, housing affordability, and our rights as Napa County residents.

Joelle is the rare sort of public servant who gets straight to the point about problems and speaks honestly about what needs to be done. She is a collaborative listener and coalition builder with a nuanced understanding of how to work with people across the valley to serve our county’s unique needs. And, she deeply understands the impact of her decisions.

Napa County residents will be well served by Joelle as an elected official; we already have benefited from her commitment to our community for the past 30 years. As a board member of coalitions focused on key county initiatives, Joelle understands the issues facing her constituents, especially those living on the margins: homelessness, affordable housing, youth mental health, access to healthcare, racial injustice and LGBTQ+ visibility to name a few. As an executive director of family-serving organizations like First 5 Napa County and Cope Family Center, Joelle’s leadership brought forward thoughtful solutions to ensure local families receive the support they need.

When it comes to understanding land-use, development and agriculture, Joelle’s experience as a Napa County Planning Commissioner is indispensable as we navigate the complex growth and climate challenges ahead. This extensive background gives Joelle the experience and connections to cut through red tape and advocate for Napa’s priorities at the state and federal level, while understanding how those decisions will impact us locally.

Napa County needs new leadership and someone with the courage to do what’s right for our residents and the precious land we occupy. Joelle is a leader who has the passion and right mix of skills and experience to guide us through these uncertain times. She will be a strong county-level advocate for everyone, and her competence, inclusivity, creativity and optimism for an equitable future are exactly the right fit for Napa County!

I look forward to voting for Joelle Gallagher for District 1 Supervisor and I encourage my neighbors to do the same.

Heather Bailie

Napa