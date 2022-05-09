Letter: Gallagher is deeply involved in the Napa community

Napa Valley residents want to be heard by their elected supervisors and trust that decisions will be made on their behalf after careful consideration.

Joelle Gallagher has been deeply involved in the Napa community as a member of the agriculture sector with the Napa Valley Grape Growers Association and Napa County Farm Bureau, executive director of First 5 which offers support for young children, former executive director of the Cope Family Center, and as a current member of the Napa County Planning Commission. Her credentials are broad and informative. She has served extensively as a community contributor and a Napa Valley leader.

Joelle listens carefully before taking a position that may have an individual and collective impact, regardless of a person’s financial means, language, culture, political position, or personal orientation. Her priorities include land and resources protection, workforce housing, quality jobs, community health and resilience, and the potential impacts of climate change.

Joelle’s approach to problem-solving and concerns for the community embrace equity, empathy, and inclusion. It means more than ever before to honor these qualities and expect them in our leaders.

Choose Joelle Gallagher on your ballot as you vote for District 1 supervisor.

Kevin Hansen

Napa