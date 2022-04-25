 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Gallagher knows how to get the job done

I have been a Napa resident for 30 years. As a former board member for Cope Family Center, I dealt directly with Joelle Gallagher. She led a multimillion-dollar organization in a highly competitive market with a finely-tuned view of what the community needed.

She responded with compassion and caring and a well-thought-out business model. Her attention to detail in business processes created a viable and stable environment for Cope and the staff after she left. She knows how to get the job done. I recommend her in the highest manner for District 1 Supervisor.

Chris Bias

Napa

