Letter: Garbage and weeds are overtaking Napa’s beauty

Shame on Napa.

When you are entering our town, Soscol Avenue with all its litter, garbage and weeds everywhere is a disgrace. Imola Avenue is also spewing with garbage and Hwy. 29 as you are entering our valley between Imola Avenue and Salvador is loaded with garbage and weeds.

Tourists are supposed to be entering our “beautiful valley” and I have never seen such gross neglect.

Our taxpayers should also not have to see our garbage everywhere. Where are our taxpayer monies going and whatever happened to our “Adopt a Highway” program?

Without a doubt, we take no pride in the appearance of our streets and highways as you enter our town.

Shame on you all.

Jannette Hall

Napa