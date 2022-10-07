Letter: Gary Kraus supports local businesses; we support him for Calistoga mayor

Our uniquely wonderful town of Calistoga was founded on hospitality, which continues to be the life blood of our local economy.

Whether it be relaxing at our spas, shopping at our stores, eating at our restaurants, staying at our hotels, or drinking our wine, the money visitors spend on these activities not only allow us to employ local staff and keep our businesses open – it provides, on average, 68% of the city’s annual operating budget through TOT, sales tax and other fees paid by visitor serving businesses.

This allows the city to provide a wealth of vital services to Calistoga residents. Gary Kraus has continually voted in favor of Calistoga‘s destination marketing service agreement implemented by the Chamber, whose core purpose is effectively promoting Calistoga as a welcoming place to stay. Gary understands what our businesses contribute to this community.

Join us in voting for Gary Kraus for Calistoga’s Mayor in this upcoming election.

Steve Patel, Aurora Park Cottages, The Bergson, The Inn on Pine, Stevenson Manor

Diane Barrett & Mike Lennon, Calistoga Spa Hot Springs

Nancy Putney-Abernathy & Walter A. Abernathy, Kathy Baylor, Blackbird

Dan & Carolina Kaiser, Johnny’s Bar & Restaurant

Michael & Kathy Quast, Roman Spa Hot Springs Resort / Baths at Roman Spa

Carol Bush, North Star Gifts

Sasan Nayeri, Evangeline

Jeff & Sally Manfredi, Calistoga Pottery

Mary Simmons, Erato Enterprises

Ron Goldin, Palisades Eatery

Chris Madrigal, Madrigal Family Winery