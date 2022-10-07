 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Gary Kraus supports local businesses; we support him for Calistoga mayor

  • 0
Napa Valley Register Logo

Our uniquely wonderful town of Calistoga was founded on hospitality, which continues to be the life blood of our local economy.

Whether it be relaxing at our spas, shopping at our stores, eating at our restaurants, staying at our hotels, or drinking our wine, the money visitors spend on these activities not only allow us to employ local staff and keep our businesses open – it provides, on average, 68% of the city’s annual operating budget through TOT, sales tax and other fees paid by visitor serving businesses.

This allows the city to provide a wealth of vital services to Calistoga residents. Gary Kraus has continually voted in favor of Calistoga‘s destination marketing service agreement implemented by the Chamber, whose core purpose is effectively promoting Calistoga as a welcoming place to stay. Gary understands what our businesses contribute to this community.

People are also reading…

Join us in voting for Gary Kraus for Calistoga’s Mayor in this upcoming election.

Steve Patel, Aurora Park Cottages, The Bergson, The Inn on Pine, Stevenson Manor

Diane Barrett & Mike Lennon, Calistoga Spa Hot Springs

Nancy Putney-Abernathy & Walter A. Abernathy, Kathy Baylor, Blackbird

Dan & Carolina Kaiser, Johnny’s Bar & Restaurant

Michael & Kathy Quast, Roman Spa Hot Springs Resort / Baths at Roman Spa

Carol Bush, North Star Gifts

Sasan Nayeri, Evangeline

Jeff & Sally Manfredi, Calistoga Pottery

Mary Simmons, Erato Enterprises

Ron Goldin, Palisades Eatery

Chris Madrigal, Madrigal Family Winery

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Time to clean house

Letter: Time to clean house

A big step in the direction of solving all this would be to elect two new supervisors — Joelle Gallagher and Anne Cottrell — this November. They will start to clean house and help us feel proud and connected again.

Letter: Vote for John Dunbar

Letter: Vote for John Dunbar

I am excited to vote for Mayor John Dunbar because of our need for experienced leadership in this position. He would be that guy having managed the Town of Yountville as mayor for the past 12 years.

Letter: Dunbar the best candidate for District 3

Letter: Dunbar the best candidate for District 3

When anyone meets John Dunbar, they can sense that this fine leader of Napa Valley is listening and considering every word they are saying. After his careful listening, John shows appreciation for that comment. You should consider this honesty and recognition of each and every person when considering your choice for District 3 Napa County supervisor.

Letter: The value of a student trip

Letter: The value of a student trip

What’s great about using WorldStrides is the all inclusive pricing for airfare, food, hotel, entry into the historical sites and transportation. The only thing not included is money for souvenirs. It is a reputable company that puts kids and safety first.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News