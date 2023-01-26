 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Gender discrimination still occurs

  • 0
Napa Valley Register Logo

The American Canyon City Council faced a controversy that none of us expected to see in California in 2023, when their only female member, Mariam Aboudamous, was questioned about her ability and willingness to complete her job as LAFCO member, which she wanted to do. You see, she had recently become a mother.

The Napa County branch of the American Association of University Women wrote and delivered a letter to each member of the city council opposing this blatant gender bias and pointing out that gender discrimination is illegal. It was apparent at the Jan. 17 meeting from all the apologies that were offered, that our message, along with those of many individuals, was heard.

We want to commend first, Mark Joseph for supporting Ms. Aboudamous for LAFCO appointee at both meetings, and secondly, the mayor, city council members, city manager and city attorney for their support of specific training for all involved to ensure that gender discrimination is never again in play or goes unchecked.

People are also reading…

Let me be clear that a huge part of the problem arose when no one stood and recognized gender discrimination as it occurred. The women of AAUW (170,000 members) will always stand in support of our mission "to advance gender equity for women and girls through research, education, and advocacy." We thank all the members of the American Canyon community who wrote and spoke in support of women and girls everywhere. Thank you also to our Public Policy Chair Joy Barnes for speaking on behalf of all of us. When we let our voices be heard, we create an opportunity for positive change.

Carolyn Stewart

Co-President AAUW

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Look beyond "The Menu"

Letter: Look beyond "The Menu"

If you live in Napa like I do, you might have eagerly awaited the theater and streaming debut of the film "The Menu." Local Michelin-star chef Dominique Crenn boasted last year about her involvement with the production, which was advertised as a horror film based on the fine dining restaurants you can find here in Napa Valley.

Letter: Issues with Comcast

Letter: Issues with Comcast

Comcast/Xfinity is the only cable service available in my Napa apartment building. I had it for a year at the introductory rate of $35. Then it went to $70, then it went up again in January. I canceled it on Dec 29, 2022. I am still getting a bill. I logged in and “chatted” with a “live agent” who told me I will continue to be billed by Comcast but I will get a check refund.

Letter: Bring back James Conaway

Letter: Bring back James Conaway

I am writing to say that I haven't seen any James Conaway columns lately. He writes about subjects dear to our hearts in Napa, problems with fighting wildfires is a most recent subject. Also he has written books about the valley with real insight. Please start featuring him more in upcoming "Opinion & Letters" pages, or elsewhere in the paper.

Letter: Keep new jail funding where it is

Letter: Keep new jail funding where it is

A simple research of local funding of road repairs in Napa county shows that road repair funding was addressed in Measure T imposing a ½% sales tax which was approved by the voters in 2018. This measure is providing approximately $20 million annually for road repairs. These funds are being provided annually for 25 years and distributed to all cities and the county of Napa. I believe redirecting the funding identified for a new jail is unwise and unnecessary.

Letter: Responsibility and affordable housing

Letter: Responsibility and affordable housing

The State of California has tasked Napa County with adding high-density affordable housing into the Napa County Housing Element. I have come to appreciate what a difficult process it is for the county to locate land for this purpose.

Letter: A story of hope

Letter: A story of hope

Thank you for the article “Songs for Cinder.” I met Cinder in 2000 when she sang at my late wife's funeral. My wife died from breast cancer. Cancer has touched so many of us. Thank you for the story of hope.

Letter: Water is too precious to waste

Letter: Water is too precious to waste

Raising the dam by 20 feet might double the holding capacity of the lake, and excess water could be sold to neighboring cities to pay for a bond issue to cover the costs of engineering, road revision, environmental reviews, and construction. Of course, raising the dam by a lesser amount would also cost less.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News