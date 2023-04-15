As much as I dream about living in a society that has moved beyond the gender binary, I highly doubt the “How it started…” “How it’s going” cartoon by Tom Stiglich published in the Napa Register on April 13 is intended to uplift this reality.

Some of the symbols represented in the cartoon are true for many identities, for instance, we find the symbol for transgender, agender, demigirl, and genderqueer. But, this cartoon is not a celebration of the spectrum of diverse identities many hold outside of the male and female binary.

The cartoon is, instead, poking fun at the notion that gender is a beautiful constellation of possibilities and many people live this reality every day, myself included. Gender is no laughing matter.

I’m surprised the Register felt it was in good taste to publish. As much as I believe the Register tries to present both sides of many arguments — this is not that. The Register exercised poor judgment and a micro-aggression of this magnitude is being felt across our local LGBTQ+ community.

I also worry about the teens in our community who are silently figuring out their identities right now. How do they feel when our local paper prints a “joke” like this? I can tell you that there is a suicidal queer teen around who is witnessing, watching and listening to the subtext of this cartoon, the reaction it causes and all the other anti-LGTBQ and anti-trans rhetoric currently circulating. It is not helping their mental health at all.

Already, I can hear people saying, “It’s just a cartoon!” “What’s the big deal?” “Can’t you take a joke?”

That’s the thing about “jokes” and micro-aggressions — they contribute to a society believing it is OK to disrespect and dehumanize others. In this case, the LGBTQ+ community. Which makes it easier to, I don’t know, try to propose (and pass) some 494 legislative bills across the United States — targeting the basic freedoms and rights of LGBTQ+ individuals.

Is that who we are, Napa Register? A community that does not embrace diversity and inclusion but makes fun of it instead?

I don’t think so.

Please do better.

Heather Bailie

Napa