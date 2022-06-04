Letter: Getting to the root of the problem

Growing up in the Midwest there was a saying about how to approach a problem. It was, "Like an onion you need to peel away the layers to get to the root of the problem.”

So many of the letters about gun control don't do that. They rarely, if ever, get to the root of the problem. First we need to ask the question: why so many more shootings than in the past? Is it because we have more guns? More semi-automatic guns? If that is true many want to limit access to guns. The problem with that is, as history proves, prohibition never works. It only creates a black market and powerful criminal organizations.

The prohibition of certain drugs has created the gangs that terrorize the inner cities and kill hundreds of young Black men, women and children every month in cities that have extremely tough gun laws. The gangs get plenty of guns to kill each other.

But you may ask, "What does that have to do with the school shooting?” The teenager involved in the recent Uvalde, Texas shooting purchased his guns legally. Hundreds in Texas, probably some 18 year olds, purchase those guns but never go to a school and shoot anybody. What's the difference? If the shooter in Texas was living with his grandparents, where are his parents? Is he mentally unbalanced? I think anyone who purposely kills another human is mentally unbalanced. But more importantly, they are morally unbalanced. And that gets to the root.

As Teddy Roosevelt wrote, "Educate a man in mind and not morals and you educate a menace to society.” Sadly, as our society slowly slips into moral confusion, you can expect more shootings. Not because there are more guns but because there's not enough moral character to stop someone from pulling the trigger.

Kent Cohea

Napa