I read the column by the healthcare insurance guys with interest recently about options for long term care. It struck a chord in me.

Multiple problems come up for me on this. I am 72 years old. I have tried to get this insurance since 2012 without success because of preexisting health conditions. In their minds, I am a bad risk. Meanwhile, just to refute the idea that I am unhealthy, I have done multiple week 600-800 mile bicycle tours almost every year for the last 15 years. They don’t care. I still don’t qualify.

We bought a policy for my wife about seven years ago. Since then, it has come to light that she has a genetic health disorder that would’ve disqualified her. They can’t retroactively reject her so her policy will stay in force. However, at the outset her policy cost $1,900 a year and at the time we deemed that affordable. In late 2022 the yearly premium was bumped up by $700. We may have to reduce her coverage in the future if this keeps happening. This is all very disturbing.

To top all this off, My wife’s mother who is 89 years old, is diabetic and has developed cognitive impairment. She has a long term care policy bought 30 years ago. Currently, she needs nurses to administer insulin and supervise the taking of pills daily. She needs more than this but we all pitch in and help. Meanwhile, my wife and her sister applied to the long term care company in April for benefits to defray the heavy nursing expense now costing at the rate of $60,000 per year.

The long term care company appears to not want to pay. They want statements from the doctor, the nurses, the family. They want statements itemizing disabilities requiring help. They act like she might not need all this help and want to take the time to do their own independent health assessment of her. They don’t return phone calls. They say they have everything and then lose documents and request replacements from the nurses and doctors. They change claims agents and then they take their sweet time to get up to speed. They avoid, delay, obfuscate and otherwise drag their feet. We have been at this for four months. This is a game of life and death in which their opponent, their client, is an elderly woman with cognitive impairment who cannot speak for herself. Why is it so hard to get the benefits that are owed?

I believe they are trying to outlast and exhaust us. We feel like screaming, cursing and pulling our hair out but we cannot give up. We are matching their obstructionism with our own bullheadedness. This is what you get with a long term care policy.

For eight months, this heavy nursing expense is covered by my mother-in-law jeopardizing her finances that this policy was meant to protect. What about the people who have long term care policies but no family in proximity with the time, the stubbornness, the perseverance, and the willingness to go to bat for them?

I am completely convinced that the long term care company, one of the largest in the world, is biding its time, hoping my mother-in-law will run out of money, will cut back on nursing expenses, and will set the stage for hastening death before payments are made. Then denying claims would be easier.

I am not a pessimist but this topic has me inexorably heading in that direction. This whole process has been a nightmare. I’d say, be careful what you wish for.

Douglas Johnson

Napa