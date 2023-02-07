Has anyone noticed the sudden increase of development in south Napa County? As cement is poured for parking lots and behemoth warehouses and office buildings are constructed on former grasslands, wetlands and open fields, is anyone paying attention to the sudden drop in wildlife, the increased truck traffic, the mounting greenhouse gas emissions and perpetual environmental harm?

From Highway 20, south to Green Island Road, every single square foot of land is zoned for industrial/commercial development. In the next few years, this open space area will be totally built up, an entire ecosystem destroyed and any wildlife once living here, or relying on these lands for food, will be annihilated.

Right now, there are 203 acres of grasslands/wetlands in American Canyon, the Giovanonni SIte Project, slated for 2.4 million square feet of warehouse. The American Canyon City Council will make their final vote on the Environmental Impact Report (EIR) at their regular meeting on Feb. 21.

In a letter to city staff, the California Dept. of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) points out that the proposed Giovannoni project will remove 157.4 acres of foraging habitat for the state-threatened Swainson Hawk. This project alone will take out 7% of all foraging habitat available to the hawk in the vicinity. But wait, every bit of land south of Hwy 29 is also promised for development. The cumulative loss of land to this project, and all past and future projects, foresees the eventual extinction of the Swainson Hawk in south Napa County. Which is the only territory in Napa where the hawk is found.

What is also significant about this letter is CDFW has, in the past, made strong recommendations to mitigate the loss of grasslands that will affect the hawk's foraging habitat, and the city has ignored their requests on other development projects.

The Friends of the Swainson's Hawk, a citizen advocacy group based in Fair Oaks, also wrote a letter to the city asking for reconsideration of the current EIR and setting aside a habitat/foraging easement that will be monitored and enforced by a credible conservation manager.

What is ignored by local elected officials approving these projects individually is that the cumulative impact of all these projects will wipe out the entire habitat for not only the hawks, but also golden eagles and other bird species relying on these grasslands for food.

It's not just one bird species that's affected. It is ALL wildlife. The coyotes, fox, beavers, rodents, rabbits, snakes, lizareds and so many others. There is no place left for them to go.

We need to suspend development for now, and make a plan for setting aside large connected swaths of land into a conservation easement so there will be some hope of wildlife survival. Back in the 1990's, when this land was zoned for industry, environmental consideration wasn't even in the cards. The people who made these decisions, they're no longer in position of authority and we are living with their mistakes. These mistakes can be corrected.

Let's start with the enormous Giovannoni project. The residents of the City of American Canyon can voice their comments at the Feb. 21 city council meeting. We need land set aside for wildlife. Thousands of acres are being destroyed in south county, and soon there will be no place left for wildlife. Our quality of life will be significantly reduced as well.

Yvonne Baginski

Napa