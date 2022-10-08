Letter: Give Anne Cottrell and Joelle Gallagher your vote

I am writing in support of Anne Cottrell and Joelle Gallagher for the District 1 and District 3 open Board of Supervisors positions. I could list all the countless ways these two women have given to our community, but their exemplary records and abundance of service have been well documented. Rather, my support comes from an often unmentioned direction.

Anne and Joelle know how to listen and research, not to garner votes, but to learn how best to address the abundant needs of Napa County. Together, they will head our county in a direction that will serve all of its members while protecting what makes Napa the special place that we know and love.

When my husband and I first came to Napa in 1974, besides the beauty, the comradery was the thing that most impressed me. As Robert Mondavi said, “your success is my success, and my success is your success.” There was a vitality and drive to learn how best to raise Napa to be one of the finest winegrowing regions in the world. Growers and winemakers turned to science as well as their shared experiences to make that goal a reality.

Now Napa County has huge new issues to address. There isn’t time to skirt around the drought, groundwater depletion, environmental destruction, out of control wildfires, climate change, affordable housing… the list goes on and on. Consequently, once the new board is seated these issues will require its members to distance themselves from the status quo of unproductive committee meetings and an absence of science based and community needs action.

Together, Anne and Joelle will shift the narrative from its current dysfunction and self-serving agenda to one based on action. We do not have time for a learning curve. We must elect the candidates who will be ready on day one. Those candidates are Anne Cottrell and Joelle Gallagher! Please give them your vote!

Laurie Claudon Clark

Angwin