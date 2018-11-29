Thank you to Samantha Pecota for her letter, “St. Helena student looks differently at refugees." Looking at refugees.” This young lady is a critical thinker and perceptive writer. Noting that she is a student at Robert Louis Stevenson Middle School, it means even more. Good vocabulary and clarity of expression at her age are to be treasured and developed.
Samantha, your understanding of the difficulties experienced by a mother “in a dangerous country” demonstrate your reading comprehension. Then you ask the question, “ Why should I listen to such a young writer...” And you give us hope in your response (Paragraphs 7 and 8).
Thank you for writing.
Roberta Goodin
Napa