Letter: Going green with agrivoltaics

What if we could capture the sun’s energy not once, but twice? We have a golden opportunity to energize our wine industry, reduce carbon emissions, produce clean electricity, and decrease water use — we can do it all by investing in the new, cutting-edge technology of agrivoltaics.

On the surface, agrivoltaics seems simple: just install solar panels on a farm. However, achieving optimal crop yield and energy production while reducing water use gets more complicated in practice.

Agrivoltaics is such a revolutionary technology because plants are limited in the maximum amount of sunlight that they can absorb. After reaching that point, additional light neither boosts photosynthesis nor assists the plant’s development. Instead, the plant starts to “sweat,” wasting water. Plant type and local climate are the major factors dictating the point at which additional sunlight becomes obsolete for crops, and thus more useful for energy production.

We can position solar panels to provide just the right amount of sunlight to plants, allowing the extra light to be captured for electricity and preventing crops from wasting water as they “sweat.” Because the plants keep the solar panels cool, they end up producing more electricity than they would without the crops in close proximity.

According to research done by Oregon State University, solar panels placed near crops produce up to 10% more electricity than they would otherwise. Other research has shown that agrivoltaics could even increase overall crop yield in warmer climates, in spite of the quantity of crops planted being reduced to make space for solar panels.

There are various configurations for placing solar panels depending on the type of crops. However, the principle remains the same: agrivoltaics allow farmers to produce green energy, reduce emissions, and decrease water use, while potentially increasing their overall crop yield in warmer, drier climates like California’s.

When it comes to California’s agriculture, our wine industry is one of the largest in the sector. It is, however, in dire need of some help, of new, innovative ways to boost its economic viability.

The 2022 State of the Wine Industry Report stated that “The U.S. wine industry had pockets of success in 2021, but… is probably entering a phase of negative volume growth.” Furthermore, for wineries in the western United States, “the impact of the drought will likely become a focal point of industry discussions and planning in 2022… with increasing climate impacts from drought, fire, low soil moisture, and record low reservoir levels, there will be even more pressure for agriculture and residential users to share limited water.”

Agrivoltaics presents us with an opportunity to address a number of these problems. Adding solar panels to our vineyards properly could reduce water use, decrease the energy cost of operating a vineyard, boost soil moisture, and curtail the impact of drought. Large-scale experiments in France show that agrivoltaics work quite well for viticulture. However, the upfront cost of such an upgrade is large, making this technology inaccessible for many vineyards operating on the slim margins of the last few years.

To make agrivoltaics accessible to the industry, the state should create a new program to provide grants for farmers and vineyards who wish to deploy this technology. In 2018, representing UC Davis students in my role in the student government (ASUCD), I sponsored Assesmblymember Bauer-Kahan’s AB 1086, which would have expanded the State Water Efficiency and Enhancement Program (SWEEP), reforming it to better serve small and family farmers. The program helps farmers upgrade and modernize their irrigation infrastructure by providing grants to pay for upgrades.

The bill was later taken up by the California Climate and Agriculture Network (CalCAN), which saw the effort to the finish line this past year, reforming the program through the California Department of Food and Agriculture, and securing funding for it through the budget.

I believed then, as I do now, that investing in upgrading irrigation and energy infrastructure in the agriculture sector is critical for fulfilling California’s promise of a green future, and for increasing our water resilience as we deal with droughts. Similar to how SWEEP helps farmers upgrade their irrigation systems, a new program needs to provide the upfront funds necessary to make agrivoltaics viable for the wine industry and other small and family farmers.

The Legislative Analyst's Office (LAO) predicts a $31 billion surplus in the upcoming fiscal year. We must urge our lawmakers to invest in California’s wine industry and to invest in the future of California’s winemakers. We must urge our lawmakers to address the challenges that the industry faces by funding the deployment of this cutting-edge technology.

California must invest in the wine industry and its small and family farmers by funding a grant program to deploy agrivolatics all across the state.

Adam Hatefi

Citrus Heights