I double dare you to print this, knowing that the Register's admitted aim is to placate the local California lefties. Responding to Nick Goldberg's column: You're not "fearing for this country" now? With George Soros as the biggest funder of your party? While you're busy Trump-bashing as the country goes socialist? And who's more dangerous, Biden or Harris?
OK, Trump is a gemini and unpredictable. So was JFK - and many creative people through history. I know: Trump drained the swamp- all your friends.
Graham Bruce
Napa