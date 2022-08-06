Letter: Good for Minh Tran

Good for Minh Tran.

The ongoing drama and questionable decision-making by the Board of Supervisors over the last few years is undeniable for those paying attention. It is also all on the BOS; not Mr. Tran or other staffers at the County of Napa that have come and gone.

Specifically, and despite its composition of five otherwise capable officials, this BOS has ill-fitting pieces and has become an ongoing car accident costing taxpayers' valuable resources. The BOS seems to muddle at length in bureaucratic minutiae that affects few while oddly being substantive-adverse to important policymaking that affects many.

Why would anyone find fault in now-former CEO Minh Tran looking for greener and presumably more sane employment opportunities? Mr. Tran has a family and a responsibility to provide.

The Board of Supervisors - absurdly - did find fault in Mr. Tran exploring his options with Riverside County and terminated his employment contract with the mantra that they want their CEO to have "laser focus" on their tasks with the County of Napa. If the laser focus expectation of this BOS necessitates their CEO maintaining a front row seat to dysfunctionality and passive-aggressive taunts to one another then the upcoming recruitment flyer for the next hire should say so.

Perhaps a better alternative is for the BOS to hold themselves to the laser focus standard they applied to Mr. Tran and either bow up or step down.

Gordon Day

Napa