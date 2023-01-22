Letter: Good gun safety decision by Napa City Council

In response to “Napa council supports safe gun storage ordinance,” I commend the City Council for its unanimous vote to begin the approval process for requiring safe storage of firearms in the city of Napa.
I recommend that the City Council, as it further deals with this issue, add the provision that the city limits signs that are posted at the entrances to the city of Napa have an added statement attached that announces that “The City of Napa is a Safe Storage of Firearms City.”
David E. Loberg
Napa