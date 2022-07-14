 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Good times at the Uptown Theatre

The other evening my wife, Maxine, and I went to see and hear Clint Black at the Uptown Theatre in downtown Napa.

Wow, it was super, both shows!

Now you don’t spend the evening with Clint Black unless you like country western music. He and his group were terrific. At one point his back-up folks took a break, went backstage to do whatever. Country western Clint Black never left the stage. He talked the talk and at one point even sang a song solo. (No back-up music).

However, he (as far as my wife and I are concerned) was only part of the show. The other part were all the folks from Napa who were country western screwballs, like my wife and I are. They really got into the evening. From beginning to end, there wasn’t a quiet minute. A few folks even left their seats and got as close to the stage as - well let’s put it this way, the stage is about three feet above ground level.

Thank you Clint Black for some super country music and thank you country western nuts from Napa for putting on a great side show. My wife and I loved every screaming minute of it. It was a really fun evening that we won’t soon forget.

Jay Jacobs

Napa

