I read the column by Jackie Calmes about an individual’s gun rights versus an individual’s right to life and the response by Kent Cohea, one of our local conservatives.

Mr. Cohea’s knee-jerk response is poorly considered. He tells you the author used the phrase “communitarianism, collectivism – a focus on the common good, even if that means curbing some individuals’ liberty.” He immediately equates those terms with socialism and its slippery slope companion - communism.

Here’s the dictionary definition of communitarianism: 1) a theory or system of social organization based on small self-governing communities and 2) an ideology which emphasizes the responsibility of the individual to the community and the social importance of the family unit.

Communitarianism has been the central organizational model of many religious orders and communities. Pilgrims, Quakers, Mennonites, Amish, Mormons immediately come to mind. Christians and Muslims emphasize the importance of the family unit. Mr. Cohea may hate Hillary Clinton’s book “It Takes a Village” but the concept of responsibility to community goes back many thousands of years.

Mr. Cohea asks ‘Who defines the “common good?’ Jackie? Me. You. The government?” The answer is yes, all of the above! Mr. Cohea may think his individual liberty should outweigh the common good but communities throughout this nation have decided they will not allow Mr. Cohea to drive at 80 mph through school zones because he may end up recklessly ending a child’s life. Believe it or not, humans have been establishing guidelines to human behavior for as long as there have been outposts, villages, towns, cities and nations. We call them rules, regulations and laws.

But the real point to Mr. Cohea’s diatribe is he doesn’t want any regulations on guns. It doesn’t matter that Jackie Calmes article is historically accurate and verifiable, he sees it as an attack on his God-given Second Amendment rights.

God didn’t give us the Second Amendment, that was debated and established by 18th century American politicians. Guns are not mentioned in the Bible and I doubt Jesus would look kindly upon over 1 million dead American civilians killed by firearms in the last 50 years, more than all our military war deaths since the beginning of this nation. The single biggest killer of children under 18 is now guns.

It doesn’t matter to Mr. Cohea and his ilk that the vast majority of Americans (over 75%) want common sense guns laws enacted in this country. I’m reminded of an old adage “Guns have two enemies - rust and common sense”. There are two major reasons Americans don’t get common sense gun legislation - the Republican Party and the NRA.

Like Mr. Cohea, the NRA likes to hold up Democrat-run Chicago as a city rife with gun deaths. What they don’t tell you is that Illinois is surrounded by six Republican-led states with extremely lax gun laws where straw buyers purchase thousands of firearms then sell them to criminals in Chicago. Without stricter federal gun laws it’s difficult to stop the flood of firearms from one state into another. Neither the Republican Party, the NRA or Mr Cohea have any workable solutions other than “It takes a good guy with a gun to stop a bad guy with a gun.” We now have more guns in America than people.

Republican congressional Representatives Lauren Bobert and Thomas Massie proudly sent out holiday cards of their families holding AR-15 variants in front of their Christmas trees. Kevin McCarthy just fired the Sergeant at Arms for the U.S. House of Representatives because he wanted the Capitol to be a gun-free zone. So much for common sense.

As long as Republicans have political leverage over our nation, get used to the idea that one of your friends, a relative, your kid, your grand kid or spouse are likely to be killed/injured by a gun in America.

Ron Rogers

Napa