I’m glad to see that the Napa County Board of Supervisors is working on a disposable food-ware ordinance to reduce the amount of garbage and litter produced by single-use food-ware. Napa County’s solid waste operators are all going above and beyond to reduce the climate impact of our garbage by expanding composting operations, installing technology to limit methane emissions, and doing their best to educate us about how to recycle and compost.
Now it’s our turn. We need our local governments and the Board of Supervisors to adopt a strong disposable food-ware ordinance that minimizes food-ware trash.
Calistoga has already done this. Napa Climate NOW! has provided a draft ordinance based on the best parts of existing ordinances. Let’s up our game and eliminate food-ware trash from our neighborhoods and our landfills.
Chris Benz
