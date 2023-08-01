I’m glad to see that the Napa County Board of Supervisors is working on a disposable food-ware ordinance to reduce the amount of garbage and litter produced by single-use food-ware. Napa County’s solid waste operators are all going above and beyond to reduce the climate impact of our garbage by expanding composting operations, installing technology to limit methane emissions, and doing their best to educate us about how to recycle and compost.