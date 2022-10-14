Letter: Grateful to serve on Calistoga School Board

I am grateful to have been appointed to serve the remainder of Trustee Julie Elkeshen's term on the Calistoga School Board. Having been appointed, I am no longer running in November's election for a seat on the Board. Unfortunately it is too late to remove my name from the ballot. I therefore ask all Calistoga voters to vote for Indira Lopez-Jones and Laurel Rios for the two contested seats. Please do not vote for me.