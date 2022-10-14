 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Grateful to serve on Calistoga School Board

  • 0
Napa Valley Register Logo

I am grateful to have been appointed to serve the remainder of Trustee Julie Elkeshen's term on the Calistoga School Board. Having been appointed, I am no longer running in November's election for a seat on the Board. Unfortunately it is too late to remove my name from the ballot. I therefore ask all Calistoga voters to vote for Indira Lopez-Jones and Laurel Rios for the two contested seats. Please do not vote for me.

I look forward to serving on the Board and when my term expires in 2024 I hope I can count on your support. But again, please do not vote for me in this election.

Matthew Reid

Calistoga

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: A NVUSD snapshot

Letter: A NVUSD snapshot

We don't just talk about money. We have been open about the changes we need to make in our curricula – some are state requirements, some are a response to need.

Letter: A City Council meeting to remember

Letter: A City Council meeting to remember

I sat listening until I just had to express my feelings regarding such a waste of over $300,000 at a time when parts of Napa are in great need of help. I did a poor job of it, and I knew what I tried to say fell on deaf ears. It is most obvious now that based on Napa Register opinion pieces that the great majority of Napa residents are in agreement with me.

Letter: Time to clean house

Letter: Time to clean house

A big step in the direction of solving all this would be to elect two new supervisors — Joelle Gallagher and Anne Cottrell — this November. They will start to clean house and help us feel proud and connected again.

Letter: Give Anne Cottrell and Joelle Gallagher your vote

Letter: Give Anne Cottrell and Joelle Gallagher your vote

Together, Anne and Joelle will shift the narrative from its current dysfunction and self-serving agenda to one based on action. We do not have time for a learning curve. We must elect the candidates who will be ready on day one. Those candidates are Anne Cottrell and Joelle Gallagher! Please give them your vote!

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News