Letter: Gratitude from Suicide Prevention Council

The Napa County Suicide Prevention Council would like to thank the Napa Valley Register for their three recent articles addressing Suicide Prevention and Postvention. On Sept. 1 an excellent article was published during Suicide Prevention Month. On Oct. 5 an article was published about the new 988 number people can call or text if they are in a mental health crisis or are suicidal. On Oct. 26 the Register printed our article about the Napa Conference to support ones left behind by suicide.

Our council works very hard to train others to try to prevent suicides, and to support those who have lost someone to suicide. It is comforting to our council to know that the Napa Valley Register is a team player in our efforts to prevent suicide in Napa County and elsewhere.

We wanted to address a mistake regarding the timing of the conference for Survivors of Suicide Loss: It will be held on the Saturday before Thanksgiving, Nov.19, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Providence Queen of the Valley Hospital, Le Puy Conference Center. We also want to note that the conference is free, and a continental breakfast will be served.

Denise Bleuel and Jim Warnock

Survivors of Suicide Loss and Founding Members of the Napa County Suicide Prevention Council