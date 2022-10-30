 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Gratitude from Suicide Prevention Council

  • 0
Napa Valley Register Logo

The Napa County Suicide Prevention Council would like to thank the Napa Valley Register for their three recent articles addressing Suicide Prevention and Postvention. On Sept. 1 an excellent article was published during Suicide Prevention Month. On Oct. 5 an article was published about the new 988 number people can call or text if they are in a mental health crisis or are suicidal. On Oct. 26 the Register printed our article about the Napa Conference to support ones left behind by suicide.

Our council works very hard to train others to try to prevent suicides, and to support those who have lost someone to suicide. It is comforting to our council to know that the Napa Valley Register is a team player in our efforts to prevent suicide in Napa County and elsewhere.

We wanted to address a mistake regarding the timing of the conference for Survivors of Suicide Loss: It will be held on the Saturday before Thanksgiving, Nov.19, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Providence Queen of the Valley Hospital, Le Puy Conference Center. We also want to note that the conference is free, and a continental breakfast will be served.

People are also reading…

Denise Bleuel and Jim Warnock

Survivors of Suicide Loss and Founding Members of the Napa County Suicide Prevention Council

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: FAFSA can be challenging

Letter: FAFSA can be challenging

I was thrilled to see the very informative Associated Press piece, “Navigating FAFSA Season” run in the Napa Valley Register on Oct. 5. FAFSA, or The Free Application for Federal Student Aid, can indeed be very challenging to navigate for many students and families, especially first-generation college students and students from low-income backgrounds – for whom this kind of financial support is most critical.

Letter: What is an exemplary leader?

Letter: What is an exemplary leader?

As the Nov. 8 election approaches amid divisiveness and turmoil on the national, state and sometimes local levels, I have been contemplating the essential characteristics of an elected leader.

Letter: Napa Climate NOW! opposes Measure J

Letter: Napa Climate NOW! opposes Measure J

Napa Climate NOW! stands with other organizations including Greenbelt Alliance, Napa Sierra Club, Napa Farm Bureau and Napa Vision 2050 in opposing American Canyon Measure J. We arrived at our decision following careful study and dialogue with interested parties.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News