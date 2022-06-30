Letter: Greed fuels skyrocketing prices

Inflation, war in Ukraine, pandemic, supply chain kerfuffles, Russian oil agreements and sanctions, this, that and the other!
You know, isn’t it about time we all started announcing probably the most significant cause for skyrocketing prices? For most of us, this cause has been in the back of our minds since the beginning of this latest charade. It seems that everyone is avoiding mentioning this cause since it is something that’s so common it’s number two of the seven-deadly-sin hit parade: greed.
Robert Russo
Napa