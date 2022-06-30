 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Napa Valley Register is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Pearson's Appliance

Letter: Greed fuels skyrocketing prices

  • 0

Inflation, war in Ukraine, pandemic, supply chain kerfuffles, Russian oil agreements and sanctions, this, that and the other!

You know, isn’t it about time we all started announcing probably the most significant cause for skyrocketing prices? For most of us, this cause has been in the back of our minds since the beginning of this latest charade. It seems that everyone is avoiding mentioning this cause since it is something that’s so common it’s number two of the seven-deadly-sin hit parade: greed.

Robert Russo

Napa

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News