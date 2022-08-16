Letter: Green cactus eyesore

The giant green cactus on the front page of the Napa Valley Register on Monday looks like a green elephant balancing a ball on his nose. The Napa City Council should reconsider this to be placed at Fuller Park.
Marsha Taylor
Napa
