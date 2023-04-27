Good morning, everyone!

Yes, I WAS born and raised in the Napa Valley. I have lived all over the world - Hong Kong, Paris, Copenhagen - and there is a no more beautiful place than the Napa Valley.

I believe many of you other Napa people know what a very special place this is. We all realize that change is a part of life. Change can be for the good or for the bad. But I hear so many of you complain the valley is not what it used to be!I shall never forget driving up valley years ago. I was approaching a lovely stretch of road bordered by majestic Valley Oak. As I came around the corner, I was dismayed to see all of these beautiful trees felled to make room for vineyard.

I am not anti-growth, but I feel expansion and change should be balanced by consideration for the natural beauty that surrounds us. I am one of the very first to support a person's desire to have a dream come true. But how much of the valley is destroyed - inch by inch - for every tree that is uprooted to make room for someone's dream!

Come all of you who remember what a beautiful place this was to grow up in! Let us all join together and allow our thousands of voices to be heard! Change can be good, but we must let ourselves be heard as we encourage responsible growth to be balanced by the natural beauty that is here around us! Together we will be able to save this very special place for future generations. Each and every one of us can help make this happen! That includes you!

Grete Orsoe

Napa