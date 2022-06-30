 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Gun laws need to be changed, enforced

I recently read that during the weekend of June 3 through June 5 there were 13 mass shootings across 10 states. From this, 17 people were killed, numerous others injured, including children. Since Jan. 1 of this year, I read there have been 246 mass shootings nationwide.

Even though the majority of Americans support stricter gun laws and on Saturday, June 11, tens of thousands attended one of the hundreds of rallies demanding gun safety measures, very little will change. Why?

First: the Republican party holds the second amendment of the U.S. Constitution, “the right to bear arms” as the unchangeable holy grail of this land. Written over 200 years ago, the Republican party can’t accept the need for real change.

Second: lobbyists from the National Rifle Association (NRA) have been known to give money to public campaigns of senators who oppose gun safety legislation.

Until gun laws are changed and strictly enforced, shots will continue to ring out, flags will continue to be flown at half mast and prayers will continue to go unanswered.

Chuck Barber

Napa

