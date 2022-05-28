Letter: Gun legislation must happen now

Families and friends of the victims of the Uvalde massacre, steel yourselves in your grief and let the press descend upon you in hordes to show the horror of your losses. Readers here, harangue your representatives and senators to let them know that THIS MUST STOP NOW. Gun lobbyists, you have done an unconscionably poor job of regulating yourselves and your ilk.
So look at this to be your just dessert – state regulation of firearms possession. Hunters, you’ll be issued a prey-appropriate gun when you are issued your permit, to be returned when the permit expires. Failure to return said gun will result in a federal felony. Admittedly, this is not a flawless solution but the debate is threadbare and only serves to numb us and marginalize the issue.
R. Wiggins
Napa