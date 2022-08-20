Letter: Gun violence is an epidemic

In a recent letter to the editor, I was called on to focus on establishing effective gun violence prevention measures. I could not agree more as to the necessity of putting common sense reforms in place that help save lives and keep our communities safe.

Every day, 30 people are killed by someone using a gun, and that number jumps to over 100 when you factor in suicides and accidental shootings. Gun violence is an epidemic that is unique to the United States, and I have been on the front lines of combatting this violence for the last decade.

Following the heartbreaking Sandy Hook massacre, I was tasked with leading the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force. I am the author of the Bipartisan Background Checks Act and helped to shepherd through the passage of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, the most comprehensive gun violence prevention legislation to be signed into law in nearly 30 years.

The path forward must and will be bipartisan, and I am committed to engaging with every one of my colleagues who is interested in putting further reforms forward that would save lives, keep our communities safe, and put this epidemic of gun violence behind us as a nation.

Rep. Mike Thompson

D-St. Helena​