Letter: Guns, guns, guns

Oh, the horror of it all! Lives lost for no good reason and unfortunately it is a daily occurrence. There are suicides, the killing of another in anger, mass shootings and also unprovoked war. One here, one there and sometimes very many are killed. The dead are someone’s spouse, parent, grandparent, son, daughter or other loved one. They could be yours or maybe they already were.

It hits particularly hard when the victims are children and a teacher, and happens in a school. No one is safe anywhere anymore. Killings occur in the subway, in schools, in churches and in grocery stores. We have suffered through Columbine, Sandy Hook and now an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. There is no end in sight.

As long as there is a proliferation of guns, especially assault weapons and ghost guns, more of this will occur. We all know it. I realize we cannot prevent all incidents but there is a way at least to reduce the number of them. Surely there are some common-sense gun laws that could be enacted to at least reduce the number of these events. We need our politicians to stop taking money from the NRA and start passing laws that will help protect people.

We make people who want to drive get permits and go through a process to get a driver’s license, know how to drive their car safely, and know the laws pertaining to driving. And, we make them renew their licenses periodically. Doctors with patients who are impaired see to it that they do not have permission to drive anymore.

Yet, with guns there is no requirement to take a gun safety course, prove you can handle the weapon safely and accurately, nor uniform background checks. Why not? Most responsible gun owners favor common-sense gun laws. So let us get them enacted.

Write your members of congress, vote out those who oppose them, and you will help save lives.

Dorothy Northey

Yountville