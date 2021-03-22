Letter had it just right on new taxes

Gaylon Kastner had an article published recently in "Letters to the Editor" about how our tax dollars are abused (“Vote No on new taxes in Napa County,” March 10). Ms. Kastner the only mistake that the Register made in publishing your article — They should have published it in CAPITAL LETTERS!

We live in a state that is very liberal and liberal politicians just love to spend our money. A balanced budget isn't something that liberal politicians seem to understand.

I would hope that Ms. Kastner's article circulates beyond Napa, all over California and that all our politicians, both liberal and conservative read it.

Thank you Ms. Kastner, you nailed one of California's biggest problems.

Jay Jacobs

Napa

