Many readers are familiar with Hands Across the Valley, the nonprofit organization founded nearly 30 years ago by George L. Altamura to help feed hungry people in the Napa Valley.

The purpose behind Hands Across the Valley was to call attention to – and do something about – the needs of our disadvantaged neighbors who struggle despite living amidst our world-renowned Valley’s wealth and prosperity.

Our mission has taken on a new urgency. March was the last month that CalFresh recipients received additional benefits from a pandemic-era program that kept food stamp allowances higher than usual for the past three years. The end of that program, combined with the higher food prices we’re all familiar with, means that food banks in Napa County and across California are bracing for an inevitable spike in hunger and demand for services.

Our annual Hands Across the Valley fundraiser will be held Sept. 16 at Charles Krug Winery. Volunteers are hard at work to ensure a successful event that meets the challenges we face in 2023 and beyond.

In the meantime, we look to the businesses in our community to set the tone for the compassion that our Valley exemplifies. We especially want to commend PG&E, and the company’s local representative, Mark van Gorder, for the example they have set. These have certainly been challenging times for PG&E, but the company’s commitment to feeding the hungry in our community has remained strong.

George Altamura, President & Founder

Brian Dodd, Treasurer