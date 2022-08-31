Letter: Happy anniversary Cope Family Center

I’d like to take this opportunity to acknowledge and congratulate Cope Family Center on its 50th anniversary.

As many know, Cope started in 1972 in response to the child abuse related death of a child in our community. It was the passion of a group of volunteers who believed the best way to protect children was to support their parents. That is still true today.

While Cope provides direct services to parents via evidence-based programming such as Triple P parent education and Parents as Teachers home visitation, it also responds to parents and caregivers in crisis and plays a critical support role during natural disasters in our community.

Cope also directs the Child Abuse Prevention Council of Napa County, which is a multi-agency collaboration including law enforcement, health care, education, and a variety of community-based organizations serving families. Both Cope and CAPC, play a critical role in advocating for policies at the state and local levels that support all those who are raising our children.

During the recession of 2008, every staff member took a weekly shift providing walk-in crisis services. My shift was Friday afternoons, from noon to 5 p.m. One evening at 4:40 p.m., a young mother arrived with her two-week-old daughter in her arms. She had been staying with family, but determined it wasn’t a safe environment for her and her baby. This, and other similar experiences, really drove home for me the life-or-death nature of working with a parent in crisis. I was able to offer her my support and empathy, and directly connect her to partner agencies that could offer shelter and other support. Once her immediate needs were met, we were able to assign her a home visitor who could work with her and her child on a weekly basis. When I saw her months later she remarked, “Cope saved our lives.”

As the former executive director, I’m humbled to have worked alongside many of my personal heroes at Cope, and all those in our community who do extraordinary work to love, protect, guide, and advocate for our families and children.

Joelle Gallagher

Executive Director, First 5 Napa County