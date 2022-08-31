 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Happy anniversary Cope Family Center

  • 0
Napa Valley Register Logo

The logo of the Napa Valley Register

I’d like to take this opportunity to acknowledge and congratulate Cope Family Center on its 50th anniversary.

As many know, Cope started in 1972 in response to the child abuse related death of a child in our community. It was the passion of a group of volunteers who believed the best way to protect children was to support their parents. That is still true today.

While Cope provides direct services to parents via evidence-based programming such as Triple P parent education and Parents as Teachers home visitation, it also responds to parents and caregivers in crisis and plays a critical support role during natural disasters in our community.

Cope also directs the Child Abuse Prevention Council of Napa County, which is a multi-agency collaboration including law enforcement, health care, education, and a variety of community-based organizations serving families. Both Cope and CAPC, play a critical role in advocating for policies at the state and local levels that support all those who are raising our children.

People are also reading…

During the recession of 2008, every staff member took a weekly shift providing walk-in crisis services. My shift was Friday afternoons, from noon to 5 p.m. One evening at 4:40 p.m., a young mother arrived with her two-week-old daughter in her arms. She had been staying with family, but determined it wasn’t a safe environment for her and her baby. This, and other similar experiences, really drove home for me the life-or-death nature of working with a parent in crisis. I was able to offer her my support and empathy, and directly connect her to partner agencies that could offer shelter and other support. Once her immediate needs were met, we were able to assign her a home visitor who could work with her and her child on a weekly basis. When I saw her months later she remarked, “Cope saved our lives.”

As the former executive director, I’m humbled to have worked alongside many of my personal heroes at Cope, and all those in our community who do extraordinary work to love, protect, guide, and advocate for our families and children.

Joelle Gallagher

Executive Director, First 5 Napa County

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Are certain neighborhoods neglected?

Letter: Are certain neighborhoods neglected?

Our streets are dirty, our sidewalks (where they exist) are broken, and old vehicles are leaking fluids on the asphalt, in driveways, and on lawns everywhere. Of course, this can all be blamed on unsolvable overpopulation so the focus can be maintained in select areas.

Letter: Plastic and paint

Letter: Plastic and paint

The only question that remains for the City Council today is who will be responsible for removing the tag marks on the new plastic cactus over the lifetime of this installation?

Letter: Trains returning to Napa?

Letter: Trains returning to Napa?

“Trains in the county once carried residents to work and visitors to play. Today, they carry freight and Napa Valley Wine Train guests who din…

Letter: Hang on for more advertisements

Letter: Hang on for more advertisements

For those gullible folks that became apoplectic about a clever marketing campaign with full page ads in the Napa Valley Register about a beer flume coming to Napa, hang on.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News