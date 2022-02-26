Letter: Hate will not be tolerated

On Feb. 24, a plastic bag filled with hate propaganda and rice was placed on the walkway of our businesses in downtown Napa. Our security system captured a picture of the individual, and we made a report to the Napa Police that includes the evidence that we have compiled.

We have learned that we were not singled out and that this refuse was left indiscriminately.

We are extremely appreciative of being part of a diverse country and community. We work with and socialize with people of all races, creeds, colors, religions, and sexual identities. We recognize and appreciate people who share our ethics of hard work and community service.

Threats or efforts to intimidate any of our employees or any member of our community because they happen to have a different background or do not share your idea of who you think should share in the American Dream is entirely unacceptable.

In an effort to send a message that hate is not acceptable in this community, we are offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the individual or individuals responsible for this hate crime.

If you are responsible for distributing this information, have the courage to come forward and take responsibility for your actions and views. We will happily make the $1,000 available to you so that you may seek the help that you need to understand the real reasons that you see the world and your fellow Americans from such a distorted and perverted perspective.

If you have any information regarding the hate propaganda littering our community, please contact Officer Adam Gilbert (Badge #225): Agilbert@cityofnapa.org.

Hugh and Amy Linn

Napa