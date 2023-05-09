Hateful signs do real damage to community

I believe in the sanctity of free speech and its importance to a free and democratic society. The resident who posts signs on his property on Browns Valley Road has displayed speech that is often, in my thinking, conspiracy-driven yet seems to reflect the property owner’s heartfelt belief or opinions. Other times this speech seems to me to be, as Shakespeare has written in Macbeth, all ”sound and fury, signifying nothing.”

Lately though, and often, the speech posted has been, in my view, hateful and offensive such that I am not sure it can be defended as speech guaranteed by our Constitution. I am not a free speech expert, so I will defer to the legal minds on that matter.

I can say with authority, however, that I was personally offended and frightened by the language posted on April 25. I will not repeat the posting here, but it was a statement against the Jewish community. I am not Jewish but this posting makes me concerned about the possible real effects of this most recent of many such ill-willed pronouncements.

Think of the youth in our Jewish community. Is it very likely, when they see these words and thoughts, that there will be detrimental effects on these developing youth as to why someone hates them?

Think of other young folk who are not Jewish. Will they wonder, when they read this person’s posting, why someone speaks so intemperately against Jews and might this affect their developing thought process of the Jewish community in some short- or long-term negative way?

Think of how, right here right now, these words add to the emotional distress for the entirety of our Jewish community. Such disturbing speech against them and other marginalized communities must make them pause and wonder as they seek to exercise a guiding principle of our nation, the “Right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,“ especially when they see such words and “opinions” foisted upon them by a neighbor?

Think also about how we have seen so very often this kind of speech motivate others to perform violent acts against these communities. Remember, Jewish and other members of marginalized communities are among our valued: leaders, teachers, city workers, first responders, health healers, faith leaders, friends, neighbors and family.

What can be done about ending this neighbor’s offensive speech if legal means are exhausted? What next? That is a huge question not easily answered.

Any solution must be anchored in non-violence and peaceful discourse. I think it would be inspiring if faith and civic leaders were to hold a public, and as John Lewis might call it a “Good Trouble,” gathering in support of the Jewish and other marginalized communities this person has expressed hatred toward. Could a peaceful (and permitted) gathering be held in the parking lot or adjacent open space of Westwood Hills Park very near to where this neighbor lives?

What is clear is that the people of Napa Valley must make it known we do not condone such speech, nor find it acceptable. We must proclaim and direct a non-violent but very loud “SHAME ON YOU” to those who express or champion such offensive and hateful speech. One never knows the good that might come of this….

I think many of us have heard the prose expression by German Lutheran pastor Martin Niemoller “…Then they came for the Jews and I did not speak out—because I was not a Jew. Then they came for me and there was no one left to speak for me.” I hope we will all speak out and for each other, not against each other.

James Dugan

Napa