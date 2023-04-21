A recent Commentary by a Beverly Hills physician ("How Has American Health Care Gone So Wrong?," March 11, 2023), described U.S. health care as "the most expensive failed enterprise in history." He said we spend trillions per year on health care while average health has declined and chronic illnesses have risen four-fold since 1900. The doctor asserts that drug companies profit from long-term, often preventable illness.

Physicians focused on nutrition tell us that proper diet can reverse this trend and contend that the packaged food industry and government agencies are complicit in poor food choices. For example, the mind-numbing 150-page federal diet guide says 10% of calories can come from sugar and that carbohydrates, which convert to more sugar, should be a major diet component.

Drs. Stan Ekberg and Rick Berg illustrate how limiting sugar, not fat per se, is key to avoiding fat-build-up and metabolic chronic illness such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, kidney and liver disease, low-autophagy (cell cleansing), hypertension, even pre-cancer and Alzheimer’s. I watched their YouTubes, dropped 20-pounds and lowered my LDL.

Dr. Calley Means laments that nutrition training in medical schools is limited, while big pharma profits via doctors treating symptoms and chronic illnesses that are often diet-related. For example, the makers of Otezla want the FDA to classify obesity as a disease, providing a vast long-term market and drug profits from a lifestyle problem.

Indeed, 25% of kids are overweight and pre-diabetic as a result of a sugar-laden diet. A single soft drink contains 35-grams of sugar, a key additive in many manufactured foods. Diet experts say limiting sugar, carbs and seed oils, with more focus on natural food will drive down the need for expensive drugs and the spiraling cost of a health system burdened with chronic illnesses.

Stan Knight

St. Helena