Letter: Help keep COVID-19 at bay

As we head into the fall season and prepare for winter, it is important to protect yourself and others as much as possible from COVID-19.

COVID rates have greatly declined from their peak – in large part because tens of millions of Californians (and over 260 million Americans) have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine. However, it remains important to stay ahead of this virus and take preventative measures, especially given what we know about the virus’ ability to mutate. This new booster specifically fights against Omicron, helping to provide more comprehensive protection.

Getting the vaccine and staying up to date with boosters is the best source of protection. The second round of COVID-19 vaccine boosters is now available to most Americans, which provides another layer of protection against COVID-19 and keeps our friends and family healthy. I did not hesitate to get boosted, because I know this is the best way for all of us to stay healthy.

If you have had COVID-19 recently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends delaying your booster until three months after a positive test. For individuals who are immunocompromised, please consult with your health care provider as you may be eligible for an extra dose, depending on which vaccine you received.

Scheduling an appointment to receive your next booster shot is quick and easy, just like the vaccine itself. Visit vaccine.gov or book online through a local pharmacy. It may also be possible to get the booster administered at home and you should contact your doctor for more information. I encourage everyone who is eligible in our community to schedule their appointment and to help us keep COVID-19 at bay.

Rep. Mike Thompson

D-St. Helena​

