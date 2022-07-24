Letter: Help keep our theater company alive

Two months after moving to Sonoma in 2014, I found myself volunteering for Transcendence Theatre Company in which Broadway artists perform “under the stars” at Jack London State Historic Park in Glen Ellen. Little did I know at the time that this would spark my soul to create art, poetry, lyrics and ideas for them. I was inspired by their positivity, warmth, energy and service to our community, and I felt welcomed and part of a family.

Now, in 2022, Transcendence finds itself, like many companies, trying to recover from the pandemic. They need our help! As Albert Einstein once said, “imagination is more important than knowledge.” If we want to keep this imaginative, creative and vibrant theater company in Sonoma Valley, we need to support them.

Go to bestnightever.org to learn about their upcoming show “Hooray for Hollywood” and purchase tickets. Be sure to tell your friends and family too!

Just as Transcendence helped keep Jack London State Historic Park from closing in 2012, we need to help keep Transcendence alive for many years to come!

Linda J. Arons

Sonoma