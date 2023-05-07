After I retired, I started attending classes at Napa Valley College. When I enrolled, I had no idea the hardships some of the students went through to further their education after high school. As I continued through the years I decided when my mother passed away to make a scholarship in her honor. That was better than a big funeral but something that would create a legacy. After a few years I became a member of the Napa Valley College Foundation and have worked on the Foundation scholarships.

I have been amazed at how so many of the students succeed under extreme stress and still get outstanding grades. And I was amazed by how many students couch surf, live in their cars, and live down by the river. And there are many adults who come back to college as they realize they need an education to better themselves.

A group of us from the Foundation board review scholarships each year and meet to discuss and decide who should receive this needed help. There are many and all of us are amazed at the need. Books are very expensive, and some students do not have a computer and with the College and Foundation’s help can borrow one. There are computers in the library for them also.

The housing being built on the College’s campus is to house students without a place to live. This plan has been in the works for several years and in the near future should be ready for residents. And did you know the College has a food bank for those who are low income and in need?

If you would like to leave a legacy, you can establish an invested scholarship that will generate awards each year for students. For information, please contact the Foundation offices at Napa Valley College at 707-256-7509. Any gifts to the Foundation are also appreciated and can be sent to the Foundation office at 2277 Napa-Valley Highway in Napa, 94558. These gifts are spread over several different, or you can specify where the gift should go. Finally, you can check out the Napa Valley College options Foundation website for more information at www.napavalleycollegefoundation.org. Come join me and leave a legacy.

Penny Pawl

Napa