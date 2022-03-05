Letter: Helping the homeless

Applause for Chris Craiker's column "Taking inspiration from history: Could mini-cottages help our shelter-challenged crisis?" in last week's Napa Valley Register.

His suggestion of mini cottages that the working homeless could rent/purchase is a terrific idea. As he noted, many homeless people are working, sometimes two or three jobs, yet can't afford the outrageous rent required of a "normal" rental unit.

We need to do something to help these people in our own self-interest. Where are the employees of Napa Valley going to live? These people are essential to our economy.

Of course, the greatest reason is that we should help because they are human beings, just like us; you and I could end up in the same situation very easily. Think about it.

Will the Board of Supervisors give the idea serious consideration?

John M. Tracy

Napa